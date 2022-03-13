FROSTBURG — At least three people were injured Sunday when a vehicle traveled off Interstate 68 eastbound near the Clarysville Bridge and overturned.
One person was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and lying on the shoulder of the roadway, according to emergency radio broadcasts. That person was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter for treatment of injuries.
Two others in the vehicle were trapped before being extricated by firefighters from Frostburg, Shaft and Midland.
Ambulances from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded to the crash that was reported to the county 911 center about 11:45 a.m.
I-68 eastbound was closed while first responders worked to free the injured.
The crash is being investigated by Maryland State Police. The Allegany County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control.
