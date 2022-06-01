Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 11:33 pm
A power outage in downtown Johnstown, Pennsylvania, late Wednesday is affecting production of Thursday's edition of the Times-News, which is printed at The Tribune-Democrat plant.
Customers should expect delayed delivery of their newspaper.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.