CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Times-News is sponsoring a Juneteenth poster promotion that is part of a learning experience for elementary and middle school students in Allegany County.
In cooperation with Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007, students are asked to create posters with the theme, “Why is it important for our region to understand and celebrate Juneteenth?”
“We’re excited to be working with the NAACP to help spotlight the history and meaning of Juneteenth and to provide area schools and young people with an opportunity to learn about Juneteenth and express through art the importance of remembering and celebrating the holiday,” Chip Minemyer, Times-News publisher said. “We’re hopeful that some area teachers will turn this into a classroom project, where students can research Juneteenth, and then generate posters that can in turn help build awareness and appreciation in the community.”
Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher said her first priority when chosen to lead the organization was planning a Juneteenth festival. This year’s event is set for June 17-18 at the Canal Place festival grounds in Cumberland.
“The rich history of this county tied to Black liberation is often untold,” Fisher said. “Myself and my team knew by celebrating this holiday we could raise awareness. The hope is by understanding the history will bring a better understanding of the present. This will lead us to work together to an equitable and unified future in this community.”
Contest posters should be no larger than 24 by 36 inches, preferably in a vertical (portrait) format. They can be uploaded through an online portal, https://www.times-news.com/site/juneteenth_poster_contest.html, or delivered/mailed to 19 Baltimore St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
The deadline for submissions is May 19.
Judging will be completed by the staff of the Times-News and representatives of the NAACP with cash prizes awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
“We have one goal,” Fisher said. “A strong community that works together in unity for equal and equitable opportunity for all of us. That starts with celebrating and learning the roots of this wonderful community tree.”
Posters will be published in a special section ahead of the Juneteenth holiday and on the newspaper’s website.
