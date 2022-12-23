All offices of the Times-News will close at noon Friday due to extreme cold and wind conditions in the region. The newsroom will accept obituaries until 3 p.m.
...ARCTIC FRONT MOVING THROUGH REGION RESULTING IN RAPIDLY FREEZING CONDITIONS... At 930 AM, an Arctic cold front was passing across the metropolitan areas of Baltimore and Washington and the Interstate 95 corridor. Winds have shifted to the west and are gusting to 35 MPH in many locations. The frigid arctic cold air is lagging behind the front by a couple of hours. Conditions will deteriorate rapidly with the the increase in wind coupled with the decrease in temperatures. Temperatures have begun to drop this morning across much of the area. By early afternoon, temperatures will be below freezing across the entire region, and by late afternoon, the region will be 20F degrees or below, producing wind chills at or below zero by sunset. This temperature drop will cause any standing water or moisture on untreated surfaces to rapidly freeze. Be especially aware of parking lots, side streets. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Be prepared for slippery roads when travelling, any surfaces that appear to be wet may be icy. Check on the elderly. Pets and livestock should be accounted for and protected. Locking mechanisms on vehicles and windshield wiper may freeze up, so take extra time for preparation if you must travel today.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills will be ongoing during the time of this high wind event. It is essential to be prepared for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Prepare now for potential impacts from extreme cold and loss of power. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind speeds will be through this evening. Affects from the extreme cold could be made worse due to power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
