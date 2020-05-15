BALTIMORE — The Cumberland Times-News won five awards, including four first place honors, in the 2019 Facts Matter Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association Awards.
The closing of Verso’s Luke paper mill in late May 2019 earned staffers Jeffrey Alderton, Greg Larry and Teresa McMinn first place in the Continuing Coverage category.
“The Luke mill closing was without a doubt our top news story of 2019,” Managing Editor John Smith said. “It was one of those stories that we devoted all of our resources to cover. I think we had mill content in the paper every day for more than a month.”
Jim Goldsworthy received first place honors for his June 2019 series “Remembering D-Day,” where he profiled area World World II veterans Bill Martin, Thurman Hartman, Jim Geary and Floyd Wigfield.
Photographer Ken Nolan won first place in the Feature Photo category for “Splash Zone,” a photo of 2-year-old Leon Drew at the Frostburg Community Pool that appeared on Aug. 5, 2019.
Photographer Steve Bittner took first in the category of Spot News Video for a Feb. 25, 2019, fire that destroyed two homes on Bellevue Heights in Cumberland.
Former sports writer Mike Mathews took second place in the Sports Column category for his Jan. 15, 2019, column “To three, or not to three, that is the question” about the pros and cons of the three-point shot in high school basketball.
“The past couple of months have solidified the need and the public’s desire for community journalism and we’re doing our best to keep readers informed on news that is breaking 24-hours a day,” Smith said.
The awards were released this week by daily video announcements on the press association’s YouTube channel.
This year’s submissions were judged by the Iowa Press Association.
The Times-News competed with newspapers in Division C, including the Carroll County Times, Cecil Whig, Delaware State News, Daily Record, Daily Times of Salisbury and the Star Democrat of Easton.
