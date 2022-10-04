Today is the 277th day of 2022. There are 88 days left in the year.
On this date
In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s troops launched an assault on the British at Germantown, Pennsylvania, resulting in heavy American casualties.
In 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
In 2001, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit his 70th home run to tie Mark McGwire’s 1998 record in a 10-2 victory over the Houston Astros.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 81. Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is 78. Actor Susan Sarandon is 76. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 46. NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 34. Actor Dakota Johnson is 33.
Associated Press
