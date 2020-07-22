CUMBERLAND — If there is a high school football season in 2020, the Fort Hill Sentinels will be playing it under a new head coach. Todd Appel, who coached Big Red to five state championships in 12 seasons, resigned from his position on Tuesday, effective immediately. It was first confirmed by the school's athletic director, Amber Waltz.
Appel is second in wins all-time at Fort Hill, finishing with a 142-16 record for a school-best .899 winning percentage.
"It's been a blessing to be the Fort Hill football coach," Appel said in an interview with the Times-News on Tuesday. Appel said he will be staying in the field of education, but will be teaching fourth- and fifth-grade students in Worcester County.
"There have been a lot of text messages, but a lot of good ones," Appel said of his Tuesday. "A lot of kids that are men now, working careers, part of your first team, part of your last team and everything in between. It's pretty special. Even though it's a tough transition in your life, you come to the realization that most of it was good. Through hard work, commitment and dedication, it makes you feel good when you get those texts that those kids got something out of it. That's why I started. I was given the opportunity ... I knew high school football was something that helped me for the rest of my life. But I thought that'd be a good thing for me to do."
Appel, who was promoted to the head coach position on Feb. 8, 2008, leaves behind a legacy and culture matched by few programs around the state, winning the Maryland Class 1A state championship four years in a row from 2013-2016, followed up by a title in 2018 to make it five in six years.
The 1987 graduate of Fort Hill succeeded Barry Lattimer.
Appel, a Sentinel assistant coach for 15 years, coached with Lattimer for nine seasons and six seasons for Mike Calhoun. Lattimer is the son of Fort Hill's all-time wins leader Charlie Lattimer, who went 157-40 in 20 seasons as head coach from 1959-1978.
"Barry is one of the most honest people that you'll ever want to meet," Appel said. "Barry was not a politician. ... He was a teacher and a football coach. I learned to try to keep politics out of it and try to keep the external people and things away from the most important thing: the kids. I thought that was a good thing to learn from Barry. He was honest with you, and I appreciate that about him."
After back-to-back two-loss seasons (12-2 in 2006, 10-2 in 2007) prior to Appel's promotion, the success continued for the Sentinels, going 11-2 in his first season and a trip to the state championship game. Fort Hill fell, 20-19, to Dunbar, which featured NFL and West Virginia University standout Tavon Austin.
Since Appel had been the head coach at Fort Hill, plus the two seasons prior, the Sentinels have reached the Class 1A West Region Final every year since 2006, barring the change in playoff structure by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association in 2019, which put Fort Hill in the region co-final. The Sentinels were 12-0 in opening-round games under Appel, outscoring opponents by a combined 520-123 for an average score of 43-10.
In the process, the Sentinels won 10 1A West Region championships and played in seven state finals.
Prior to the 2019 season, Fort Hill had appeared in six consecutive state championship games, which set an MPSSAA record when Fort Hill made their fifth straight appearance in 2017.
"God is good. I really believe that he changed my life," said Appel. "We as a team learned to trust each other through the things we did off the field. Because of that trust, they knew that I had their back and they had mine. When people know you care about them, I think as a group you can do wonderful things. In the external world, one of the critical things as far as winning, achievements, golden trophies and things, God looks at the heart and I was very thankful that he was able to bring that to me and to the kids.
"Along with that, we had some good, loyal coaches that I had each others' back also. Any organization with good leadership, you can trust them. There's been a lot of time spent with those kids. ... It's so cliche that you say (in the huddle) '1-2-3 family,' but we actually were. And I think that's what brought on the external success that the world likes. But the reality of it was we were just happy to be together."
After Appel's inaugural season, the Sentinels went 11-1, 9-4, 12-1 and 9-3 before a run that will go down in the history books.
The Sentinels went 14-0 in 2013 and again in 2014, with state championship wins over Frederick Douglass, of Baltimore, both years, 25-0 and 40-8. The undefeated seasons led to a 29-game win streak — accomplished after Fort Hill beat Clearfield in the season opener in 2015 — that was snapped by Keyser, 48-41, on Sept. 11, 2015, the first loss the Sentinels suffered since Nov. 16, 2012. The 29-straight wins was an area record.
Ho hum, said the Sentinels, who romped Chestnut Ridge, 63-19, the following week, en route to a third consecutive state title with a 44-14 win over Havre de Grace nearly three months after the loss to Keyser.
Fort Hill made it three undefeated seasons in four years with a perfect 14-0 in 2016, capped off with another state title win over Havre de Grace, 35-14, and making it 25 wins straight heading into 2017.
The Sentinels equaled their 29-game win streak when they bowled over Silver Oak, 73-12, and broke the area record the following week with a forfeit win over Westinghouse. Big Red made it 31 in a row with a 56-6 win over Serra Catholic, then made it 32 straight with an emphatic 44-42 win at Greenway Avenue Stadium over Melbourne Central Catholic, of Melbourne, Florida. The Sentinels lost, 24-6, at Friendship Collegiate on Oct. 21, 2017, which was Fort Hill's first loss in over two years. The 32-game win streak is still an area best.
Fort Hill went on to finish the 2017 season at 12-2, falling to Dunbar in the state championship game, 30-26.
Appel's penultimate season as head football coach was another undefeated season, 13-0, with a 20-8 win over Frederick Douglass, of Upper Marlboro, in the state championship game.
The Sentinels went 11-2 in 2019, with a regular-season loss to Cathedral Prep, of Erie, Pennsylvania, before their season came to a halt after a 41-0 loss to eventual state champion Catoctin.
Coaching football in the city of Cumberland is a tall task — and honor — for anyone, regardless of whether it's Fort Hill or Allegany. A solid baseline for area football fans is how they do against the opposing city school. Appel did just about as well as anyone, winning 17 of his 18 meetings with the Campers as head coach of the Sentinels by a combined score of 547-263. Appel's Sentinels were 5-1 against the Campers in the playoffs, with the point differential being seven (117-110).
Oh, and Homecoming? Appel was 12-0, winning those contests by a combined 430-153.
In total, Appel was part of 13 of the school's 14 state championship appearances — seven as head coach, five as an assistant (1994, 1996-1998 and 2006) and one as a player (1986).
Having achieved so much on and off the field, it's understandably difficult for Appel to pinpoint some of his fondest memories.
"There are so many memories," he said. "I've been blessed to be able to have tons of relationships with all kids. All types of socioeconomic. This area of Cumberland, we're just so blessed to have that. The reality of where they come from and trying to learn from them as much as they can learn from you. With the multitude of kids, you can learn a lot."
For Appel, one of the many that he'll always remember was about his family, including his wife Suzanne, daughter Harper and son Walker, who he thanked for everything they've done for him over the years.
"I can go on about specific memories ... but I'll cherish the fact that in my son's senior year, we won a state championship," he said. "But it was one of those state championships that I don't think a lot of people could believe we did that year. Our devotion that day was that miracles happen every day, you just need to know where to look for them.
"In knowing that my family had to sacrifice so much for what I do, for them to be able to stand there at the end of the year, to be able to win a state championship with my son, it was special. ... For us to be able to meet on the field, my son was able to wear the No. 2 jersey that Mike O'Kelly wore. ... Mike was unable to play two weeks after I got the job, and we kind of unofficially retired that jersey ever since. ... But I have a picture of my son standing, watching the football team my very first game as head coach of Fort Hill with the football team singing the fight song with the band. For him to be able to see (my head coaching career) go in, and see it go out, with his dad as head coach, it means so much."
Appel also thanked the countless number of coaches he coached under, and with, over the years
"There are so many favorite teams, so many favorite players ... there's just so many," he said.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
