Originating in the 1960s to address racial disparities among underrepresented minority groups in college admissions, affirmative action policies in higher education have become highly controversial, facing repeated legal challenges at both national and state levels.
Prior to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2023, which rejected race-conscious admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, citing a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, affirmative action had been subject to numerous legal challenges. Texas v. Hopwood (1996) and Grutter v. Bollinger (2003) are illustrative examples of legal cases that have presented arguments both in favor of and against the use of affirmative action in higher education.
Texas v. Hopwood saw the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit deciding that universities could not consider race when making admission decisions for applicants. Conversely, in Grutter v. Bollinger, the Supreme Court ruled that a race-conscious admissions process, as long as it avoids implementing a quota system, is constitutionally permissible. Consequently, Grutter v. Bollinger effectively reversed the ruling of Texas v. Hopwood. Now that the Supreme Court has reversed its previous ruling on a 6-3 vote, what does this mean to universities that have been employing affirmative action in college admissions?
To clarify, affirmative action in higher education has predominantly been employed by esteemed universities aiming to foster a more diverse student body. However, the Ivy League institutions now face the challenge of striking a balance in promoting diversity, considering the stark disparity highlighted by research indicating that children from the wealthiest 1% of American families are 77 times more likely to attend an Ivy League college than those from the lowest fifth of income distribution (Chetty, Friedman, Saez, Turner, & Yagan, 2017).
This underscores the fact that prestigious colleges still retain the ability to consider both legacy and income as factors in their admissions process, contradicting the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action and raising significant questions that contribute to the ongoing national debate on admission policies at America’s elite educational institutions.
The ongoing practice of considering legacy admissions as a criterion for college acceptance contradicts the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action. Legacy admissions grant preference to individuals based on the fact that a family member or relative previously attended the same college.
The Supreme Court, in its majority ruling on affirmative action, found that universities were failing to treat citizens as individuals and instead were classifying them solely based on their racial identity (Kirkland & Ellis, 2023). While the 14th Amendment emphasizes “equal protection” regarding race, equal protection should extend beyond race and legacy admissions create a protected class that gives admission preference to a specific group of individuals.
As challenges to admission criteria in higher education continue to evolve, American higher education will face the task of determining methods that ensure equal opportunity and fair access to higher education, without granting preference to any particular group of students.
If the recent court decision stands, criteria such as legacy, wealth and even some sports-based preferences for admission may question the fundamental principle of equal protection and equitable admission policies for students of all backgrounds, irrespective of their color, income or social status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.