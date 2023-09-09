Tom Striplin

The latest announcement from West Virginia University, regarding the proposed removal of 9% of its majors (a total of 32 programs), and a reduction of 16% (amounting to 169) of its full-time faculty, has directed the spotlight not only toward the consequences of declining enrollment in higher education, but has also sparked a more profound dialogue about which degrees should continue to be made available by academic institutions.
Many of the slated department closures at WVU are in liberal arts. One of the hardest hit college sectors that have closed over the past 10 years has been smaller private liberal arts institutions. Does the current situation at WVU foreshadow a similar fate for liberal arts degrees offered at major public institutions or is it primarily an isolated issue linked to the broader challenges of declining enrollment and overall institutional management?
As educational institutions confront difficult decisions amid the conclusion of federal relief funding, administrators will need to navigate choices within an environment fraught with substantial challenges for higher education. While numerous colleges have shuttered, others have pursued an alternative path: seeking a merger partner to ensure the institution’s survival in some capacity, even if that entails integration into another college.
Since 2020, a total of 43 colleges, encompassing public, private and nonprofit institutions, have either shut down, undergone mergers or officially disclosed their plans for closure (Best Colleges, 2023). The field of English language and literature, previously constituting a significant portion of all humanities degrees, has faced notable adversity.
Specifically, in 2020, the number of college graduates who pursued English as their major dwindled to approximately 37,000, marking a one-third decline from the 55,000 recorded in 2009. A similar decline, amounting to 35%, is evident in the field of history (Hechinger Report, 2021). In contrast, there is a growing trend among students to pursue majors in business, engineering and health-related disciplines.
The year 2020 saw a significant increase, with over 430,000 college students completing their studies with business majors, marking a 60% rise over the past two decades. Over the same period, the number of engineering majors more than doubled; in 2020, around 195,000 students graduated in engineering, nearly equaling the count of humanities graduates. Notably, majors in health and medical fields experienced a threefold surge over the last 20 years, with more than 260,000 graduates in 2020, significantly surpassing the number of humanities majors (Hechinger Report, 2021).
While the future of the liberal arts major and degree remains uncertain, it’s vital to recognize that liberal arts courses play a substantial role within the broader general education core curriculum. This array of general education courses, spanning topics such as English, mathematics, science, social science, art and history, assumes a pivotal responsibility in delivering rigor and establishing a foundational framework of skills and knowledge. This, in turn, equips students to engage in critical thinking and proficient writing throughout their academic pursuits.
Across a range of degree programs and among different states, a mandated minimum of general education courses is requisite for degree fulfillment. However, it might surprise some to know that not all states and educational institutions mandate a general education prerequisite for obtaining a college degree. Presently, certain colleges provide what is termed an “open curriculum” where mandatory courses outside of one’s major are absent. These emerging educational models are poised to challenge the existing norms, compelling colleges, faculty, and staff to determine the optimal route for maintaining relevance in the ever-evolving landscape of higher education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.