CUMBERLAND — It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington rocked our nation. It has been 20 years since a plane carrying 40 passengers crashed into a field less than an hour’s drive from us in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It has been two decades since September 11, 2001, and yet, for many, the event seems like it happened only yesterday. For others, it feels like a lifetime ago. Yet the impact of that day continues to ripple.
“There are things like the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and in my case the assassination of JFK, that one never forgets where they were,” Al Feldstein said in a story shared with Allegany Magazine. “This is another one of those. I remember going into the office next door to watch television, just in time to see the second plane hit. But what really sticks with me is later that day at the Rotary lunch meeting, and telling the late Judith Thelen, who was sitting next to me at our table that nothing would ever be the same again. She reminded me of that several years later. It wasn’t hyperbole.”
The September edition of Allegany Magazine contains local recollections of 911 from people in the area who felt the domestic attack on American soil 20 years ago. The entire edition is a special 20-year commemoration of the day and the rippled effect the event had on local people.
“I had just started my junior year of college at Frostburg. The TV in the Lane Center was on and people had assumed it was a small craft, nothing like the jets we would later learn about,” Ed DeWitt remembers. “When we learned that the crash was deliberate and not accidental, the reporter said something along the lines of ‘American History is now going to be viewed in two time frames. Before and after what happened here today.’ I often think about what that news reporter said.”
“I was working in the Frostburg State University bookstore at the time and was two months pregnant with my daughter (who is a sophomore at FSU this semester),” Dawn Michelle Howell said. “The college was closed down and we were all sent home for the next several days, glued to the news in disbelief and sadness. Never forget.”
“I was in high school in Hyndman. Shanksville is less than 20 miles from Hyndman the way the crow flies. I had an early gym class and was outside at 10:03 when we all felt the ground shake,” A.J. Small said.
“I was in my driveway washing my car when I felt the sound and shake from the plane hitting the ground in Shanksville,” said Tammy Lowery.
Lowery was not the only one who felt the tremors.
“I was working in my studio mostly throughout that day. At some point that morning, I felt the ground shake and some items fell off the shelf in my studio,” Kenny Braitman recalls. “I couldn’t figure out the cause. When I realized that the cause of the ground shaking was Flight 93 crashing into the ground about 25 miles away, I was horrified. The shock was reinforced by the realization that the speed with which the airline’s jet must have hit the ground to create such a shock wave so far away from where it hit”
“I kept wondering what I was going to tell my class. It was my responsibility to help guide them through the quagmire of contemporary events, but on that day, my tongue was tied,” said Kara Rogers Thomas, who now is a professor at Frostburg State University. “It isn’t the image of the falling towers or the burning Pentagon that is seared into my memory. Rather, it is the faces of my 20 students, all in their early 20s, that haunts me. I watched their every expression as their innocence was shattered. When they exited the classroom 50 minutes later, they emerged into a new world encompassing new rules and expectations.”
“I was sitting in a meeting with the police chief of Ridgeley pertaining to an investigation I was conducting when it came across the wires that a possible terrorist attack was in progress,” Ralph Rice said. “We just sat in utter amazement at what was unfolding right before our eyes. I think it was probably 15 minutes before either he or I spoke a word. We both felt that this was the turning point for the free life we were used to.”
Teresa Cesnick says she arrived at the former Sacred Heart Hospital to await word on her grandmother’s heart surgery when she was struck with the odd silence that greeted her when she entered and then realized all eyes were glued to televisions in the waiting rooms.
“Just about everyone was staring in absolute horror at the TVs in the waiting room. Not a single TV aired anything but news reports,” she says. “Instant fear tore through all of us — my aunt’s son was working in Somerset at the time, as was my cousin’s husband. We all realized that were under attack and it seemed to be hitting way too close to home. Shortly after, we heard that the hospital had canceled all surgeries and unnecessary procedures, just in case there would be survivors from the plane crash that needed to come to Cumberland. What an absolutely horrible day. Our lives forever changed that day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.