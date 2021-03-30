CUMBERLAND — Outdoor recreation enthusiasts will soon be able to rent a pedal bike designed for riding the railroad tracks between Frostburg and LaVale.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to lease rail space to Tracks and Yaks, a company that will offer pedal-powered rides between the Frostburg Depot and the Cash Valley Road area of LaVale.
Riders will be able to rent two- or four-seat rail bikes — they look like paddle boats or convertible speeder cars — and are equipped with aluminum axles, wheels that fit railroad tracks and a hydraulic brake.
“They came to us in the fall of 2020 with the idea, complete with a business plan, for an operation called Tracks and Yaks that they want to launch here in Allegany County,” said Ashli Workman, county tourism director. “Currently, the U.S. has 21 rail biking excursions; these are popular outdoor-based attractions operated on abandoned rail lines or passive rail lines with scenic railroads. You can imagine biking the Great Allegheny Passage and having the scenic train and rail bikes which can enhance our community.”
Company owners Adam and Julie Forshee hope to begin operations in mid-May and run until Halloween. Three trips will be planned per day with a maximum of 36 people per tour.
Adam Forshee said Tracks and Yaks will be the first rail biking outfit in Maryland.
“We reached out and saw that this would be a great location to establish our business,” he said. “Most people have not heard of it or seen it. It is a smooth ride and you can take in all that Allegany County has to offer. Many times railroads are located in hard-to-reach places. This will allow people to see those sites.”
The company plans to work around the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad schedule. The WMSR is currently down due to the coronavirus pandemic and a need for replacement of some railroad ties.
“We won’t operate when they are doing an excursion,” Adam Forshee said. “When they have a trip scheduled at a certain time we will be off the track at that time. We will work with their schedule.”
The company plans to hire between 12 and 18 employees.
For more information, including pricing and available dates, visit tracksandyaks.com. Anyone interested in working for the company is urged to send a message on the website.
