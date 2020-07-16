Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.