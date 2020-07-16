CUMBERLAND — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 68 remain closed as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled onto its side just before 4 a.m. Thursday at Exit 43A near the Moose Curve.
All eastbound lanes were closed at 8 a.m., and were not expected to be open "for a few hours," according to a police spokesman.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and utilize alternative routes for eastbound travel.
Traffic is being rerouted at the U.S. Route 220 exit through the city.
The investigation remains under investigation by Cumberland Police.
