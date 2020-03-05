CUMBERLAND — A tractor-tractor rollover accident on the westbound ramp of Interstate 68 at Nave's Crossroad Wednesday has forced the closure of exit 46.
The truck was reportedly hauling 42,000 pounds of aluminum. Reports from the scene indicated the driver escaped injuries.
The Allegany County hazardous materials team also responded to the scene to help clean up a diesel fuel spill.
Cumberland Police, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from Bedford Road and Bowman's Addition responded to the scene about 6:05 p.m. the Allegany County Fire Police also assisted with traffic control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.