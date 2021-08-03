LUKE — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will establish a new traffic pattern on a section of state Route 135 in Luke on Wednesday as crews continue work on a slope stabilization project to help prevent rock slides.
Starting at 6:30 a.m., crews will close the westbound lane of Route 135 for about 500 feet between Grant Street and West Virginia Route 46.
During the closure, Route 135 eastbound will be used for traffic flow, with eastbound and westbound traffic alternating. The new pattern will be in place approximately three months with an end date targeted for Nov. 1.
Triton Construction Inc. of St. Albans, West Virginia, is the project contractor, with work expected to be complete by summer 2022.
