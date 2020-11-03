SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Power remains out for nearly 1,400 households in the Short Gap and Ridgeley areas after a large tree took down utility lines early Tuesday on state Route 28 at Parker Road.
The tree blocked both lanes of Route 28. Volunteer firefighters from Short Gap, Wiley Ford, Fort Ashby and Patterson Creek assisted with cleanup and traffic control. Route 28 was expected to be reopened by 7:15 a.m.
Potomac Edison expected power to be restored to all customers by 8:30 a.m.
