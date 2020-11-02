CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep. David Trone, the Democratic incumbent, and Republican state Del. Neil Parrott are vying for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland’s 6th District.
Both men recently spoke to the Cumberland Times-News and shared their views on several issues.
Trone, who was elected to Congress in 2017, is a businessman who owns the national company Total Wine and More. Parrott is the owner of Transportation Solutions Inc. based in Hagerstown.
The candidates were asked: Are you satisfied with the government response to COVID-19?
Trone said, “I am very unhappy with the leadership on COVID. I think the president should stand up and say, ‘I own this. I’m going to use all my governors, in a totally bipartisan way, and get the military involved early.’ He should have taken responsibility early.
“We need to listen to the doctors and scientists. You listen to the experts in anything you do in life. I think we failed on a leadership level. There are things we could have done.
“We also need a supply chain bill that stresses the importance of a national and international supply chain that is designed for medical issues. It has to be done in advance for these medical future emergencies. Establishing a supply system for the pharmaceutical, medical devices, PPE ... we need N95 masks by the millions.
“We also need a national stockpile. If not we will be behind the eight ball. The stockpile will help create jobs. We need long term planning and long term safety. I think this is really important. We should be testing millions people a day.
“The president should be saying, ‘I wear a mask every day.’ You lead from the front. He should be seen wearing a mask all the time.
“We passed the HEROES Act months ago. We need to get more stimulus passed to help businesses, families and workers.”
Parrott said, “We cut the (Maryland General Assembly) session short. The big concern was we were going to run out of ventilators. It was happening in Italy. We worried people would die because we didn’t have ventilators and people would be sitting around dying. But then we quickly created enough ventilators. But then we quickly saw that hospitals were not being overrun and matter of fact hospitals were losing lots of money because no one was in hospitals and people were avoiding it.
“We kept businesses closed in our state. I believe every single business is an essential business. Some of them that closed they will never ever open up again. I asked Gov. Hogan immediately to please treat Western Maryland differently than the rest of the state. They shut it down but there were no cases here, none. I said let us stay open until we need to. But they didn’t do it.”
Parrott was one of more than a dozen plaintiffs who filed a federal lawsuit over Hogan’s stay-at-home order.
“So I sued the governor and I said we need to treat each business as essential. You are stealing their property without giving them any compensation. You are saying people can only worship in a certain way or in some ways not at all. That lawsuit is still out there. With that are several businesses and churches that were harmed.
“You hear 250,000 approximately have died from COVID since the beginning. But what is not being counted now is the number of people who have died from suicide, opioid and other drugs; those numbers are skyrocketing now.
“I think education needed to happen. We are also not talking about the harm that is happening to students all over Maryland. The schools are doing the best they can to educate but some kids just can’t learn this way and they are being left behind. So I have big concern on how (COVID) is being handled right now.”
