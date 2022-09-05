CUMBERLAND, Md. — U.S. Rep. David Trone will travel to Allegany County on Wednesday where he will make a stop at the Fayette Street bridge to update local officials on funding for a new span at the site.
Trone is trying to secure $4.8 million in federal funding for a new bridge to replace the damaged span. The funding request is part of the federal spending bill currently being reviewed by the Senate after it passed the House of Representatives in July.
“We have high hopes of the funding passing the Senate and (it being enacted) into law in the coming months,” said Sasha Galbreath, Trone’s communications director.
Trone’s visit to Allegany County is slated to begin Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Allegany College of Maryland Theatre. He will present officials with a check for $187,500 for improvements to the theater, which has not had updates to its lighting or rigging since it was established in the early 1970s.
The bridge visit with Cumberland Mayor Ray Morris will follow at 10:55 a.m.
The two-lane Fayette Street bridge, which spans CSX Transportation railroad tracks, was closed in June 2018 after sustaining considerable damage from a train strike. CSX made some repairs in January 2020 that allowed one lane to open.
“We are preparing to be able to do the federal process if the Senate passes the bill so we can have all of our ducks in a row and be ready to go full steam ahead if it passes,” Morriss said.
Trone will tour the proposed site of the Canal Place River Park at 1:15 p.m. Plans are being developed to construct a $20 million park with whitewater features, trails and river access for boating and fishing.
At 2:30 p.m., Trone will visit the Western Maryland Works job training center in LaVale. A final stop will be made in Frostburg where Trone will meet with officials at 4 p.m. to learn more about plans for the construction of a new childcare center.
While negotiating terms for the construction of a new bridge at Fayette Street, a dispute between the city of Cumberland and CSX emerged over ownership of the span. CSX denied owning the bridge, placing the onus on the city to resolve the matter.
In order to pursue federal funding, Morriss and the City Council voted in early August to authorize signing of a quitclaim deed to accept ownership of the span, thereby relinquishing CSX of any equity rights they may have historically had.
The mayor and council also voted to authorize a construction agreement with CSX outlining the terms for the removal of the bridge and its replacement with a new span. Morriss said the bridge will be built to current federal standards, including a 22-foot clearance for double-stack train cars.
City officials have been acquiring properties adjacent to the bridge to have them demolished to clear the way for construction, including 307-309 and 304-306 Fayette Street.
“It’s a matter of getting the (design) drawings in line for the feds and the federal process,” Morriss said. “It will be a two-to-three year process before you will see construction.”
Morriss said CSX will contribute a portion of the construction cost, which is expected to be 20% of the cost up to a $1.2 million cap.
The $4.8 million funding request is part of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act bill for infrastructure repair.
