MCHENRY — Maryland State Police is seeking the public's assistance in connection with a recent vehicle theft that occurred at a Grantsville business.
Police said a 2018 Ford van was taken from the business, located in the 300 block of Zion School Road.
Police said the van, which was recovered in the Grantsville area, was taken between Aug. 14-16.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tfc. Ervin at the McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101 or 301-895-1101.
