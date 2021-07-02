CUMBERLAND — Two lanes of Interstate 68 westbound on the Crosstown Bridge remain closed after a tractor-trailer and pickup collided late Friday near the Beall Street exit.
Cumberland Police and firefighters and the Allegany County Hazardous Materials team were called to the scene of the crash that was reported about 8:40 p.m.
At least one person was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland fire Department ambulance.
Maryland State Highway Administration crews also were on the scene assisting with traffic control.
The crash reportedly damaged guardrail and a light pole along the roadway.
