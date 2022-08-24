truck fire

This image from a Maryland Department of Transportation camera shows a truck on fire on Interstate 68 east prior to exit 33 near Frostburg Wednesday afternoon.

FROSTBURG — A truck fire Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 68 near the exit 33 off-ramp closed the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Fire crews were called to the interstate about 3:45 p.m. The truck was reportedly hauling felt roofing paper. A small brush fire also reportedly broke out along the embankment.

The fire was reportedly under control at 4:35 p.m. and  one lane of the roadway was reopened. 

Numerous fire units from Allegany and Garrett counties responded, including Allegany County hazardous materials crews to off-load the truck's diesel fuel.

Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. Maryland State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control.

