FROSTBURG — A truck fire Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 68 near the exit 33 off-ramp closed the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Fire crews were called to the interstate about 3:45 p.m. The truck was reportedly hauling felt roofing paper. A small brush fire also reportedly broke out along the embankment.
The fire was reportedly under control at 4:35 p.m. and one lane of the roadway was reopened.
Numerous fire units from Allegany and Garrett counties responded, including Allegany County hazardous materials crews to off-load the truck's diesel fuel.
Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. Maryland State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control.
