CUMBERLAND — A tractor-trailer fire closed Interstate 68 east for about an hour early Thursday near the Willowbrook Road exit.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze after being called to the at the 44 mile marker interstate about 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters from Baltimore Pike, Bedford Road, Cumberland and Flintstone responded along with Cumberland Police and State Highway Administration.
All lanes of the interstate were reopened about 6 a.m.
