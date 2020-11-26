CORRIGANVILLE — An Oldtown man was arrested late Wednesday after Allegany County sheriff's deputies were called to a Mount Savage Road business for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Chandler Tyler Thornton, 24, was found to have an active warrant for theft. He reportedly attempted to flee officers and was taken into custody just after 10 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
A search of Thornton discovered a loaded handgun in his waistband, police said. A search of the vehicle by police K-9 Suma found suspected Suboxone.
In addition to the theft charge, Thornton faces numerous weapons charges and resisting arrest.
A second person in the vehicle, Jennifer Nicole Moore, 37, of Frostburg, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Thornton appeared before a district court commissioner and was ordered held on $3,000 bond, which he later posted, according to electronic court records. Moore was granted pre-trial release pending further court action.
