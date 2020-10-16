CUMBERLAND — Two Charleston, West Virginia, men were arrested Thursday night on drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Oak Street for an unspecified traffic violation, Cumberland Police said.
Javonte Tyrei Prout, 21, and Manuel Jamal Benton, 19, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, police said.
Prout and Benton were jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said quantities of marijuana, methamphetamines and oxycodone were discovered in the vehicle.
