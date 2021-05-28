CUMBERLAND — Two additional COVID deaths were reported Friday by the Allegany County Health Department bringing the cumulative total to 211.
Six new cases of the virus also were reported Friday for a total of 6,995, officials said. Allegany County has a 2.88% positivity rate compared to the state’s 1.73%.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled next week in Lonaconing on Tuesday at the Good Will Volunteer Fire Company Armory and on Thursday at the Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Company. Both clinics run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the clinics in addition to second doses of Moderna vaccine. No appointment is needed. Those getting their second dose of Moderna are asked to bring their COVID vaccination card with them to the clinic.
In Allegany County, 25,300 residents have received a first dose of a two-dose vaccine against COVID-19 (35.9% of the population), with 22,002 of those individuals now fully vaccinated with their second dose (31.2% of the population).
The number of residents who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 2,571 (3.7%).
