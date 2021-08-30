OAKLAND — Two Garrett County residents have died from COVID-19, the first reported since April, the Garrett County Health Department said Monday.
The county death total stands at 67 and officials preliminarily attributed the cause of the deaths to the delta variant of the virus.
“While Garrett has had some breakthrough cases among persons who are vaccinated, the vast majority of new cases are among persons who are unvaccinated,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens via news release. “We are currently witnessing a surge of cases and the best protection for our community is still vaccination and wearing a face mask when indoors.”
Vaccination clinics are scheduled Tuesday at the health department's Oakland office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday at the Grantsville office. To schedule appointments, call 301-334-7697. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“Community testing is the highest it has been since last January,” Stephens said, “and Garrett County’s positivity rate has consistently been over 10%. This indicates that the virus is more prevalent in the community than reflected in our current case rate of 24.13 per 100,000.”
Testing for COVID-19 is available at the Oakland office each weekday, Monday through Friday. Call 301-334-7697 to schedule an appointment.
