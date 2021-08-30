RAWLINGS — John George Kline Sr., 85, of Rawlings, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Born Sept. 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Jennings and Lucy (Mackley) Kline. He was also preceded in death by the lady who raised him, Cora Jane Sowers; his wife, Elizabeth (Riggleman) Kline; his daug…