MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Two people were killed in a shooting late Friday on Trough Road in Hardy County, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The bodies of Quentin Strawderman and Ashley McDonald were located inside a residence after police responded to a 911 call about 11 p.m.

A .45-caliber handgun was located in the home and there were witnesses to the shootings, police said.

An investigation by the sheriff's office is continuing, pending results of the autopsies and a report from the state medical examiner's office. Police said McDonald was pregnant at the time of the incident.

Moorefield Police Department assisted deputies.

