MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Two people were killed in a shooting late Friday on Trough Road in Hardy County, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The bodies of Quentin Strawderman and Ashley McDonald were located inside a residence after police responded to a 911 call about 11 p.m.
A .45-caliber handgun was located in the home and there were witnesses to the shootings, police said.
An investigation by the sheriff's office is continuing, pending results of the autopsies and a report from the state medical examiner's office. Police said McDonald was pregnant at the time of the incident.
Moorefield Police Department assisted deputies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.