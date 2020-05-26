ROMNEY, W.Va. — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in two separate accidents over the weekend in Hampshire County.
Sunday, an all-terrain vehicle accident off Fox Hollow Road west of Romney resulted in the death of a 40-year-old Delaware woman.
Police did not disclose the name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 12:30 p.m. mishap occurred when the vehicle traveled over an embankment, according to Sheriff John P. Alkire.
CPR was administered at the scene. A juvenile victim was was also injured and suffered leg and arm fractures, police said.
Romney and Springfield volunteer fire departments, Burlington Volunteer Fire Department ambulance, a Hampshire County paramedic unit and Department of Natural Resources Police also responded to the scene.
Saturday, one person was killed and another injured and flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following an accident at the intersection of Dunkard Church Road and state Route 29, according to the sheriff.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
The accident occurred at 4:25 p.m. and reportedly involved two passenger vehicles and two motorcycles.
First-responders from Augusta and Slanesville responded to the scene along with a Healthnet helicopter and West Virginia State Police.
Both accidents were investigated by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.