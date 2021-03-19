FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — At least two people were reportedly seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday on state Route 28 at Baker Hollow Road.
Route 28 was closed for about 45 minutes as first responders worked to free two of the victims from one of the vehicles. The accident was reported to the Mineral County 911 Center at about 4:20 p.m.
The victims were taken to UPMC Western Maryland by ambulances from Fort Ashby and Short Gap fire departments.
West Virginia State Police and the Mineral County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
