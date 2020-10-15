CRESAPTOWN — One inmate was taken to the hospital and a second evaluated and treated at the scene following an altercation Wednesday night at the North Branch Correctional Institution, a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman said.
Correctional officers of the maximum-security prison intervened when they discovered the fight.
One inmate, age 49, suffered a puncture wound and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland hospital for treatment following evaluation at the scene by medical staff. Staff determined the second inmate, 33, did not suffer serious injury.
No correctional officers were injured. A weapon used in the incident was reportedly recovered at the scene, the spokesman said.
