WESTERNPORT — A two-vehicle crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on state Route 135 near the former Verso Finished Product Warehouse building.

Initial reports from the scene indicated one vehicle came to rest on its top in a ditch along the roadway. 

Firefighters from Westernport and Piedmont and ambulances from Tri-Towns were also dispatched to the scene in the initial alert at 6:50 a.m. when multiple calls were made to report the accident to the Allegany County 911 emergency center.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

