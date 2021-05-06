U.S. 219 realignment at Grantsville complete

GRANTSVILLE — A $63 million highway project at Grantsville that includes realignment of a portion of U.S. Route 219 and a new four-lane section of road is finished and will open today, Maryland Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.
The project got underway in the fall of 2018 and has been a top Garrett County transportation priority for decades.
“We are proud to deliver this long-awaited project to residents and businesses in Garrett County,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “This new segment of U.S. 219 will support continued economic development and tourism throughout Western Maryland and enhance safety and reliable travel throughout the region.”
The section of highway is the latest phase in improvements designed to create a modern north-south route in Western Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania for freight haulers and motorists.
“This is another step,” said Sen. George Edwards (R-Allegany, Garrett, Washington). “... we think it will be a boost for Mountain Maryland and Somerset County, Pennsylvania.”
Prior to the project, U.S. 219 between Interstate 68 and Old Salisbury Road was a two-lane highway serving residents and businesses in the community.
The new 1.4-mile section of U.S. 219 provides additional space for through-truck traffic along U.S. 219 Business, allowing improved separation from local traffic. The four-lane highway has two 12-foot lanes, an 8-foot inside shoulder and a 10-foot outside shoulder in each direction. It also includes two roundabouts, turn lanes connecting to U.S. 219 Business and a new median.
Greg Slater, MDOT secretary, said the project was, “a testament to the partnership between MDOT State Highway Administration, the Federal Highway Administration, neighboring states, local officials and residents. “Together, we’ve created a safer route that serves regional commerce, expands access and improves the quality of life for those who use this highway,” he said.
A four-lane section of U.S. 219 in Pennsylvania from Somerset to Meyersdale was completed in 2018. About 5.5 miles remain to be finished from Meyersdale to the Maryland line.
In Maryland, 1.5 miles will remain unfinished from Old Salisbury Road to the Pennsylvania line.
The Maryland Department of Transportation has allotted $5.4 million for planning and preliminary engineering for the next segment of the project, Shantee Felix, assistant media relations manager with MDOT SHA, said Wednesday. The funding is part of the state’s fiscal year 2021-2026 Consolidated Transportation Program.
“Part of our strategic plan for 2021 was to secure the Maryland Department of Transportation’s commitment to the same planning we’re seeing in Pennsylvania,” Jennifer Walsh, executive director of The Greater Cumberland Committee, said. “It is our perspective that a joint, bi-state effort is the most economical and efficient way forward. It was one of our goals and we are really pleased that that has happened.”
Walsh said progress continues on the Pennsylvania segment. It was announced in November that $6 million will be invested by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for preliminary engineering for the unfinished portion.
Walsh said the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission based in Altoona helped secure federal funding, collaborating with Pennsylvania officials on the project.
Triton Construction of St. Albans, West Virginia, was the contractor for the project. Landscaping work along the roadway will continue in the coming weeks.
