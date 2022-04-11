UPDATE, April 12, 2022, 11 a.m.: Maxx and Christopher Geiger have been located unharmed, according to Maryland State Police. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
Background:
On behalf of the Maryland State Police, an Amber Alert was activated Monday for a missing 12-year-old Maryland boy.
CHILD: Maxx Riley Geiger, W/M, 5-3, 120 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.
FATHER: Christopher Lewis Geiger, W/M, 6-0, 230 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes.
Vehicle: 2021 Jeep Wrangler, black in color.
License: MD Tag DV15797
LOCATION: Last physically seen 4/8/2022 in Hampstead, Carroll County. The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County.
Contact: Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.
