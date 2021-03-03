CARPENDALE, W.Va. — One person was left homeless by a fire Wednesday morning at 27 Poplar St. in Carpendale.
First-arriving Ridgeley firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the structure about 7 a.m.
"We did an aggressive interior attack and were able to prevent the flames from spreading," said Deputy Chief Rodney Twyman, who directed the fire operation.
No injuries were reported. A dog and cat were rescued by firefighters.
The fire originated in the living room of the single-story home. Smoke and heat damage occurred throughout the structure despite the blaze being quickly knocked down.
Smoke detectors inside the home were reportedly activated by the blaze.
The cause of the fire was under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office with assistance from the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire companies from Mineral and Allegany counties responded to the incident following alerts by 911 centers at Keyser and Cumberland.
The victim is reportedly being assisted by family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.