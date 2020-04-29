CUMBERLAND — A city man was killed, another person critically injured and eastbound Interstate 68 closed at Johnson Street for hours Wednesday after a vehicle accident involving a tanker truck and compact car that resulted in a hazardous materials spill.
Cumberland Police said Wendell Johnson, 62, was pronounced dead at UPMC Western Maryland following the accident that occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the area of the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary.
Five people were in the car — Johnson, who was a passenger, the critically injured person, another who suffered minor injuries and two who refused treatment, according to police. Three had to be freed from the wreckage by first responders.
Cumberland Police said the truck was hauling an industrial cleaning product and the area around the crash site was temporarily evacuated. By 10 p.m., the bulk of the spill had been contained and there were no health risks, police said.
In a news release, police said a preliminary investigation showed Andrew Lewis of New Jersey, the driver of the tanker trunk owned by MC Tank Transport, was likely at fault.
"The semi truck failed to negotiate a turn and collided with the passenger car and a second semi truck," according to the release. "Excessive speed does appear to be a factor in the crash."
Lewis was not injured and criminal and traffic charges against him were pending, police said.
Police said the second truck was owned by CRST Transport and driven by Ray Walker of Arizona. It was hauling Amazon products.
Walker was also uninjured.
The driver’s side of the car was pinned under the tanker truck. The second tractor-trailer was pulled to a stop just east of the accident scene.
"The crash scene extended for approximately half a mile along the interstate," said Capt. Chuck Ternent, who's been selected to be the city department's next police chief. "The seriousness of the crash coupled with the entire roadway being blocked and the hazardous material spill made it a challenge for first responders."
The city police department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.
In addition to Cumberland Fire Department, ambulances from Cresaptown, LaVale and Corriganville responded, as did an Allegany Department of Emergency Services supervisor.
The LaVale Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control and Ridgeley (W.Va.) Volunteer Fire Department and a District 16 ambulance were placed on standby at Cumberland’s Central Fire Station.
Maryland State Highway Administration also assisted.
