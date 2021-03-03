police lights

UPDATE, 9 a.m.: The crash has been cleared and the interstate reopened, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

BACKGROUND

CUMBERLAND — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning forced the closure of westbound Interstate 68 near the Greene Street exit.

Cumberland Police and firefighters were dispatched the crash near the 42-mile marker at about 8:30 a.m.

At least two ambulances from the Cumberland Fire Department were called to the scene.

