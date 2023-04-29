Update, 10 p.m. Nakya Tiana Alexander has been found safe and returned home, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police are seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Nakya Tiana Alexander.
Alexander was last seen Friday at 4:30 p.m. on Maryland Avenue in Cumberland.
She has brown eyes and dyed reddish brown hair and was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.
