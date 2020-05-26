UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. Macario "Mark" Frank Gonzales has been located and returned home.
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Macario "Mark" Frank Gonzales, who left his city residence early Tuesday.
Gonzales was last seen wearing a jean jacket with grey sleeves, a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He has bright green hair.
Gonzales is not believed to be in any danger.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600.
