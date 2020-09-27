amber alert

Police in Garrett County issued an Amber Alert Sunday for a possible child abduction of 9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers, who should be in the company of 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle.

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m.

Maryland State Police say 9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers has been located and is safe, and charges are pending against the suspect, Keith Randall Kyle.

Additional information was not immediately available.

BACKGROUND:

GRANTSVILLE — Police in Garrett County issued an Amber Alert Sunday for the possible abduction of a 9-month-old infant.

The advisory said the female infant, Brady Eliza Sellers, should be in the company of 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle.

The two were last seen in Grantsville and Kyle should be operating a blue Mazda 3, four-door vehicle with Maryland registration 9ED0360. The vehicle had orange rims and windshield wipers.

The child was only wearing a diaper, police said.

Anyone seeing the pair are asked to contact 911 or their nearest police agency.

