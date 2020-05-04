CUMBERLAND — A man was killed Monday morning after losing control of the motorcycle he was operating on Interstate 68.
Maryland State Police said the victim was 35 years old, but didn’t identify him.
The crash happened about 8:55 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Jeffries Road, police said, when the rider struck the guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.
No other vehicles were involved.
Fire department units from Bedford Road, Baltimore Pike, an ambulance from Bowman’s Addition and an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services supervisor responded.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team assisted with the investigation and the State Highway Administration helped direct traffic.
The west lanes were closed for about two hours.
