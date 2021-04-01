NEW CREEK, W.Va. — A New Creek man who initially escaped a house fire died early Thursday after reentering the burning home, the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department said.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office said the man was 73 years old, but did not identify him.
A female occupant who escaped the fire was treated by medical personnel for chest pains but declined transport to a medical facility, New Creek Fire Chief Dustin Amtower said.
The Ash Spring Run Road fire was reported to the Mineral County 911 Center just before 12:30 a.m., and first-responding New Creek fire units were informed that everyone was out of home, according to Amtower.
Five minutes later, that changed.
“The New Creek Fire Department member had stopped at the scene when he noticed one of the occupants at the door attempting to enter. The female occupant was stopped from entering the residence, who reported that a male occupant had reentered the residence,” Amtower said.
The firefighter was en route to the station to respond to the incident and was not in protective gear when he stopped at the scene. Just before that, another New Creek firefighter who lives nearby had stopped, determined that the occupants had safely exited the structure and continued driving to the fire station to don gear and respond to the call with fellow firefighters.
The neighboring firefighter opened the door “to check conditions of the interior, finding the residence filled with smoke to just above the floor,” Amtower said.
First-arriving units found fire on three sides of the structure, Amtower said. Once flames were knocked down, firefighters entered and found the victim “beyond revivable measures,” the chief said.
State fire investigators ruled the fire accidental, but the cause had not been identified Thursday afternoon.
New Creek volunteer firefighters were assisted at the scene by volunteer fire departments from Keyser, Fountain, Burlington, Elk District and Westernport.
Barton and Goodwill volunteers stood by at New Creek and Keyser stations.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s medical examiner also responded to the scene. New Creek Water Association personnel also responded.
Amtower asked that the community “keep our residents and emergency responders that were involved in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.”
The chief also sounded a reminder to the public “to never reenter any buildings that are on fire” and to close any doors upon exiting a structure involved in a fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.