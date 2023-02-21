FROSTBURG — A newly opened Frostburg restaurant was extensively damaged by fire early Tuesday.
The blaze at El Maya Mexican Bar & Restaurant at 295 E. Main St. started just before 2 a.m. and drew about 75 volunteer firefighters from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. No one was injured during the firefighting operation.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started in a kitchen wall and the cause was under investigation.
Most of the fire was in the rear of the building, which formerly housed The Draft Sports Bar and Grille and had recently undergone an extensive renovation.
Damage was estimated at $25,000 to the building and $25,000 to its contents, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The building is owned by Sergio Carrizal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.