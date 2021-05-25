UPDATE 12:40 P.M.: Streets around the vehicle crash at 806 N. Mechanic St. have been reopened. Columbia Gas personnel continue to work at the scene.
CUMBERLAND — Firefighters are evacuating a portion of the North End after a vehicle struck a building and natural gas meter on North Mechanic Street Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to Braddock Electric, 806 N. Mechanic St., about 10:35 a.m.
There were no reported injuries. Cumberland Police and firefighters evacuated the Southern States building. Centre and Mechanic streets from Queen City Drive to the Narrows also were closed.
Fire crews from Bedford Road, Bowling Green, LaVale and Ridgeley were standing by in their stations for Cumberland firefighters.
Columbia Gas and the Cumberland Street Department also was on the scene.
