UPDATE, 3:20 p.m.: Cumberland Police have opened one lane of Interstate 68 eastbound. Cleanup is expected to take several hours, police said.
CUMBERLAND — Eastbound Interstate 68 is closed near the Johnson Street exit as firefighters work to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reported the truck and box trailer were fully-engulfed in flames.
The fire was reported under control at 2:47 p.m.
Volunteer firefighters from LaVale, Bedford Road and Ridgeley, West Virginia, were called to assist city firefighters about 2:30 p.m.
Cumberland Police and the State Highway Administration also were at the scene.
