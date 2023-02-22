FROSTBURG — The owners of a newly opened Frostburg restaurant are asking for community support and vowing to reopen after the business was extensively damaged by fire early Wednesday.
The blaze at El Maya Mexican Bar & Restaurant at 295 E. Main St. started just before 2 a.m. and drew about 75 volunteer firefighters from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“We are so sad to inform you that we will be closed for some time,” read a message posted on the El Maya Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. “This is a devastating situation, but we want to thank everyone at Frostburg for your patronage and for sharing our culture through our food. … We would really appreciate your support during these upcoming months while we prepare for reopening.”
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started in a kitchen wall and the cause was under investigation. Investigators estimated damage at $25,000 to the building owned by Sergio Carrizal and $25,000 to its contents.
Most of the fire was in the rear of the building, which formerly housed The Draft Sports Bar and Grille and had recently undergone an extensive renovation.
No one was injured during the firefighting operation.
“We will be sharing photos and updates as the work on El Maya continues,” read the post. “We know that with your support we’ll overcome this obstacle.”
