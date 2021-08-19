CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police said Thursday the route motorcyclists taking part in America's 911 Ride will travel as they pass through the city has changed.
They will enter the city via the Narrows and continue on N. Mechanic Street before turning on Frederick Street. They will then take Naves Cross Road to Interstate 68 and stop briefly at Rocky Gap before continuing on to Arlington, Virginia.
City drivers may experience delays between 8 and 9:30 a.m.
