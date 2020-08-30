LAVALE — An Allegany County Department of Emergency Services first responder assigned to the LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We learned late Friday that one of our paramedics and emergency medical technicians had been exposed to the virus,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said.
Bowman said late Sunday morning that the second employee tested negative.
Both clinicians remain in good condition, are only experiencing mild symptoms, self-monitoring at home and have not required hospitalization.
“It is DES policy that clinicians that are high risk, either by exposure or testing positive for the infectious virus be quarantined at home and self monitored regularly for fever and other conditions,” Emergency Services Director James Pyles said. “These guidelines were established earlier this year to protect our clinicians, support staff, community members, patients and families.”
Pyles said that first responders with Allegany County are required to abide by laws set forth by Gov. Larry Hogan when in public.
“Our clinicians follow local and state medical direction provided from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems by wearing masks on all incidents and increasing protection on higher risk calls,” Bowman said. “DES clinicians follow these strict guidelines and we have no reason to believe that they have exposed the public. Our local medical directors do not believe any additional notifications need to be made.”
Any EMS worker that tests positive will be off work at minimum of 14 days and required to undergo two negative COVID-19 tests before safely returning to work, Bowman said.
Pyles added that the LaVale station and equipment have undergone a deep cleaning to protect oncoming crews and volunteers.
"As the situation develops, we have been working closely with the affected clinicians and station officials at LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad to ensure that their needs have been met," Pyles said. "This is an isolated incident. We will continue to move forward ensuring that the citizens receive the safest, most efficient patient care possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.