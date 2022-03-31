UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m. for Allegany, Mineral counties, per the National Weather Service.
At 3:24 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Rawling, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter-size hail in Keyser at 320 PM EDT. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.
* Locations impacted include... Cumberland, Bel Air, La Vale, Fort Ashby, Ridgeley, Cresaptown, Potomac Park, Wiley Ford, Eckhart Mines, Rawlings, Ellerslie, Corriganville, Flintstone, Spring Gap, Patterson Creek, Pleasant Valley, Pinto, Short Gap, North Branch and Brady.
Background:
Advisory: Tornado Warning until 03:30PM
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
* Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Allegany County in western Maryland... Northeastern Mineral County in eastern West Virginia...
* Until 330 PM EDT.
* At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over La Vale, or near Cumberland, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.
* Locations impacted include... Cumberland, La Vale, Ridgeley, Eckhart Mines, Mount Savage, Ellerslie, Corriganville, Wellersburg, Flintstone, Wolfe Mill and Pleasant Valley.
* AFFECTED AREAS: ALLEGANY, MD ... MINERAL, WV
Instructions:
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sterling Virginia.
