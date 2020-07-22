CUMBERLAND — Three families were displaced by a Tuesday fire that caused extensive damage to a duplex at 126-128 Seymour Street, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
Cumberland Fire Marshal Lt. W. Shannon Adams determined the 4:43 p.m. fire was accidental and began on the rear porch of 126 Seymour.
Adams said the fire displaced LaToya Taylor and her five children at 126 Seymour; Gladys Shinholt, who resided in a downstairs apartment at 128 Seymour; and William Skidmore, a resident in a second-floor apartment at 128 Seymour.
All of the occupants were at home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.
Adams said the Taylor family was being provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross and Shinholt and Skidmore were being assisted by family and friends.
The fire caused a loss estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $15,000 in contents. The property is owned by Corey Gadway of Hagerstown and is insured. Skidmore was the only occupant who had tenant insurance, according to Adams.
Damage to siding also resulted to a vacant next-door property at 124 Seymour, causing damage estimated at $10,000.
The blaze was brought under control about 5:30 p.m. and units were on the scene for nearly four hours.
Firefighters were hampered in the fire operation by an electrical line that was brought down at the outset of the fire.
