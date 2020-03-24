GRANTSVILLE — A Dundalk woman died and a Baltimore man was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 68 in Garrett County.
Maryland State Police said the accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the 19-mile marker at Grantsville.
The driver, Michele Gibson, 51, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Samuel Cirigliano, 45, of Baltimore, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. The extent of his injuries was unknown.
Police said the 2003 Suzuki SUV left the roadway and sideswiped a median guardrail before coming back across the three travel lanes and striking the guardrail on the right shoulder.
The vehicle then crossed a drainage ditch, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels on the right shoulder.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation.
