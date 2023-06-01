CUMBERLAND — The UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center, which houses Allegany County’s only dialysis unit, is seeking to obtain eight new life-saving kidney dialysis machines.
Dialysis is the process of cleansing the blood of toxins which is normally done by healthy functioning kidneys. However, people who have suffered kidney failure are no longer able to filter their blood so dialysis becomes necessary.
According to UPMC officials, the dialysis unit has 34 machines, which are in use six days per week.
The nonprofit center is seeking help with purchasing the eight machines which cost about $15,000 each. UPMC has filed an application with Allegany County requesting to obtain funding through a grant from the federally funded Appalachian Regional Commission.
UPMC is seeking half the cost or $60,000. The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted on May 11 to have the request presented to ARC for consideration.
“It would be great to get the machines,” said Karen Howsare, director of care coordination and dialysis. “We currently have a census of 108 hemodialysis patients and about 10 peritoneal patients.”
The Dialysis Center offers hemodialysis, which is done at the hospital, and peritoneal dialysis which can be done in the home. Peritoneal involves placing a catheter into the abdomen to deliver the necessary solutions.
According to the ARC application, the majority of the 34 dialysis machines were brought over from the area’s former hospital when UPMC opened in 2009. Of those, eight are at or beyond their useful life. The models are no longer manufactured, and the manufacturer is ending their support.
“The equipment is not compromised,” said Ed DeWitt, public relations manager, “but UPMC is always looking at ways to have the best equipment. We are constantly positioning ourselves to provide the absolute best care.”
“We are always monitoring the machine life cycles because they have a 50,000 hours of (recommended) usage for each machine,” said Howsare. “So you can imagine that goes pretty quick with the number of patients we have.”
The center at UPMC is the only hemodialysis center in Allegany County. The only other center in the Cumberland area, IDF (Independent Kidney Foundation), which was located on Frederick Street, closed its doors nearly six years ago.
With a staff of 32 health care professionals providing 15,000 treatments annually, the UPMC Dialysis Center is a critically important lifeline to patients in need.
Emily Linaburg, dialysis unit manager, said UPMC had about 120 patients during the height of COVID when no other dialysis treatment centers weren’t available in the region. Since COVID has subsided, independently owned dialysis centers have opened in Oakland, Bedford, Pennsylvania and Keyser, West Virginia.
Each treatment lasts three to four hours, and individuals receive treatment two or three times per week.
“Those centers have made it better for patients so they don’t have to spend so much time in cars to get to a dialysis unit when they have to spend so much time during the treatment,” said Linaburg. “Plus you think about traveling in winter, so the closer they can be the better.”
UPMC officials see the transplant as an opportunity for a life off dialysis.
“I do believe that living donors are probably the best bet for patients. They are doing such good things with living donors right now,” said Howsare.
“It’s a good day when we see patients get a transplant,” said Linaburg. “We love it when they come back to visit. Patients that come have the wish for a transplant and we’re there to help if that is something they want to pursue.”
For more information on becoming a living kidney transplant donor, visit www.kidney.org. For information on becoming an organ, eye or tissue donor at the time of death, visit donatelife.net.
According to the officials, the dialysis team becomes very close with patients, with some coming for more than 20 years.
“They are here three days a week for three or four hours,” said Linaburg. “We get attached to them. We see them more than we see our families. We know they don’t feel good when they come through the door and they share their experiences with us.”
“One of the newer patients had brought in brownies and said how much she appreciated the staff and how they made a scary situation much easier,” said Howsare. “They become like family.”
Linaburg said the Dialysis Center is first-rate.
“From the medical staff, the nurses, as well as bio-med technicians, social workers and dieticians ... we are a one-stop shop,” she said. “We make sure that everything they need can be taken care of when doing their treatment.”
“I have never seen a more dedicated group,” said Howsare. “They are excellent and they’re doing very hard work. They give of themselves physically and with emotional support. That’s our desire to continue to provide excellent care and meet the needs of our patients.”
